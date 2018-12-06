SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Terex Co. (TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Terex by 32.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth about $360,000.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,124.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $458,738.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,445 shares of company stock valued at $52,655. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Terex to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Terex Co. (TEX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/sg-americas-securities-llc-grows-holdings-in-terex-co-tex.html.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.