SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $980.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

