Shawcor (SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.35

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.80, with a volume of 183665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

