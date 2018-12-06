Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 61,418 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1,419.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 525,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

