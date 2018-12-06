Shell Asset Management Co. Has $891,000 Position in Crane Co. (CR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

NYSE:CR opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $1,196,747.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,284.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Has $891,000 Position in Crane Co. (CR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/shell-asset-management-co-has-891000-position-in-crane-co-cr.html.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.