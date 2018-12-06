Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $813,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/shell-asset-management-co-takes-813000-position-in-healthstream-inc-hstm.html.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.