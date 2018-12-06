Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.17

News coverage about Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.65.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $406.60 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

