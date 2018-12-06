Shield Therapeutics (STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

LON:STX opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. Shield Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Carl Sterritt bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £29,999.90 ($39,200.18).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

