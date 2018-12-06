ShineChain Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SHE)

ShineChain (CURRENCY:SHE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One ShineChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, BCEX and HADAX. In the last seven days, ShineChain has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. ShineChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $416,809.00 worth of ShineChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.02736579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00141888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00180901 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.40 or 0.09461600 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ShineChain

ShineChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens.

ShineChain Token Trading

ShineChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BCEX, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShineChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShineChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShineChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

