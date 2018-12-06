Shire (SHPG) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shire earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Shire’s score:

Get Shire alerts:

NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Shire has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $182.47.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shire will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shire (SHPG) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/shire-shpg-receiving-neutral-media-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.