Short Interest in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Drops By 31.0%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,154,579 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 21,961,828 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,190,992 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

