Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Shutterstock worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 140,835 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK opened at $38.07 on Thursday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/shutterstock-inc-sstk-shares-bought-by-kornitzer-capital-management-inc-ks.html.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.