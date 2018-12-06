Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 193.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ SNNA opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 12,865.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 75.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

