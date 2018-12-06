Signet Jewelers (SIG) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.