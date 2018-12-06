Signet Jewelers (SIG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26-6.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 17.52%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

