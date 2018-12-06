Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

