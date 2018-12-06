Sixt SE (SIX2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €115.33 ($134.11).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIX2 shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded down €3.85 ($4.48) during trading on Thursday, reaching €76.95 ($89.48). 43,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 52 week low of €47.22 ($54.91) and a 52 week high of €92.45 ($107.50).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

