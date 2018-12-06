SJW Group (SJW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $124.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several analysts have commented on SJW shares. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

