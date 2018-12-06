Skrumble Network (SKM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,864,181 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart, LBank, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

