Skyline Co. (SKY) Insider Sells $38,150,000.00 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $38,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 25th, Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of Skyline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $105,494,095.77.

SKY stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Skyline by 317.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Skyline by 155.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Skyline during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Skyline during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

