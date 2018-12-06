Smoke Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Smoke has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoke has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoke token can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.02775319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00140424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00179395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.72 or 0.09537158 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Smoke

Smoke’s total supply is 42,763,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,125,926 tokens. Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network.

Smoke Token Trading

Smoke can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

