Snap (SNAP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.42% and a negative net margin of 131.39%. The business had revenue of $297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,619 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $80,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,146.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,495,200 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $9,614,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,452,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,306,752.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,625 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

