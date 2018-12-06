Software’s (STWRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Software has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

