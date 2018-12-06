Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Solaredge Technologies worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,453,000 after buying an additional 426,231 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7,753.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 536,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 529,258 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Vertical Group set a $29.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.42.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

