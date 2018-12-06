Soma Equity Partners LP Buys Shares of 600,000 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,300,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 6.6% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 31,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

