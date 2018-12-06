Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Parker-Hannifin (PH) Share Price

News articles about Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Parker-Hannifin earned a news sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Parker-Hannifin’s analysis:

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/somewhat-critical-press-coverage-unlikely-to-affect-parker-hannifin-ph-share-price.html.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.