Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Stock Price

Media headlines about China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. China Petroleum & Chemical earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

