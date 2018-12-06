Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price

Media stories about General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Dynamics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected General Dynamics’ analysis:

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.44.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-general-dynamics-gd-stock-price.html.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.