Media stories about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a media sentiment score of 0.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SSL opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sasol has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sasol (SSL) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-sasol-ssl-stock-price.html.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.