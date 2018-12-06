Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price

News articles about Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gildan Activewear earned a news impact score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Gildan Activewear’s score:

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-gildan-activewear-gil-share-price-2.html.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.