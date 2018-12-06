Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Emerson Electric (EMR) Share Price

Media headlines about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a news impact score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Emerson Electric’s ranking:

NYSE:EMR opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,457,960. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

