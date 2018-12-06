Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 611,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 372,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 357,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 3,631.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Santander downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

