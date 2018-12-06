Sparton Resources (SRI) Shares Down 16.7%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 366,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 204,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In other Sparton Resources news, insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of Sparton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $63,700.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

