SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 3,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,942. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

