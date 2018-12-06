Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:SPR traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,267. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,361,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,453,000 after buying an additional 310,584 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,178,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,882,000 after purchasing an additional 138,708 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,711,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,533,000 after purchasing an additional 674,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,321,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,669,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

