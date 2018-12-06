Spok (SPOK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 0.48. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 200.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 44.6% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 163,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

