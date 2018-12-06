Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $1,467,724.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 105,500 shares of company stock worth $2,415,475 and sold 289,475 shares worth $8,032,053. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,365,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

