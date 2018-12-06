SPX (SPXC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of SPX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.47. SPX has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $488,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPX by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

