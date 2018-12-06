SRCOIN Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. SRCOIN has a market cap of $410,325.00 and approximately $6,869.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.02826091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00138183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00178038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.09673079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

