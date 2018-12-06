Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $19.06 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total value of $69,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,120 shares of company stock worth $3,223,278. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.60 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

