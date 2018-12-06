Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.81 per share, with a total value of $50,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

