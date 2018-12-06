Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $21.73 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338,068 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $21.73 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-21-73-million-position-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.