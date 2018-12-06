Standex Int’l (SXI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Standex Int’l stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Standex Int’l has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

