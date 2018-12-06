Stanley A. Askren Sells 54,591 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI) Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Stanley A. Askren sold 54,591 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,998.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HNI Corp has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.27 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HNI by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

