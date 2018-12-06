Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Receives C$50.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE SJ traded down C$0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$38.29. 103,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,559. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$37.69 and a 12-month high of C$52.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.30.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$571.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 2.55000002242462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

