Stella-Jones (SJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.69

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$37.69 and last traded at C$38.17, with a volume of 84376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJ. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.71.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$571.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.55000002242462 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/stella-jones-sj-hits-new-1-year-low-at-37-69.html.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, and panelized railway crossings; and construction timbers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.