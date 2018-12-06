Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.26 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

STML has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.64. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $311,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

