Stephens Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources (CXO)

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Concho Resources stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Concho Resources has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $188,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

