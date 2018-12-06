Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,175 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $113,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $3,164,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 708.6% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 429,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 376,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

