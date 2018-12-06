Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,174 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $158,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $173,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

